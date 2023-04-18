1,439 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

