159,978 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,252,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $218.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.