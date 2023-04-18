17,119 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,119 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,983,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.