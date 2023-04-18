180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,517 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE TSM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

