180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.08.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 535,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56. The company has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

