180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,667. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

