3,207 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.04. 446,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $282.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

