555,556 Shares in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 555,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.54% of Verb Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 599.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,989. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.