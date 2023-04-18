68,984 Shares in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PID remained flat at $18.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,339. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

