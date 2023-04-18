79,019 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,103,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,536.0% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP remained flat at $98.74 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 442,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,407. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
