Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.3% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 524,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

