AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 472,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,458. The stock has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

