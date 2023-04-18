abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

