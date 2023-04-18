Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $68.19 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.10 or 1.00016269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10206345 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,980,583.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.