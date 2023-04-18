Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $2,890,148 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.85. The stock had a trading volume of 464,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average is $275.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

