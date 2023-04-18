Achain (ACT) Tops One Day Volume of $186,966.73

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Achain has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $186,966.73 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.