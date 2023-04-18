ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.8 %

FND opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

