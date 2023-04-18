ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Invests $74.64 Million in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 988,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,638,000. THOR Industries accounts for about 3.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 1.85% of THOR Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 38,889 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NYSE THO opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

