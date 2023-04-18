ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

