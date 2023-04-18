ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.08 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

