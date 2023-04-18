Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

WMS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

