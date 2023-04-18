Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %
WMS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
