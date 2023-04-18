AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BOS opened at C$7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.20. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is -25.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$85,798.44. Insiders own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

