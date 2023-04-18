Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.72.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.77. 232,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.62. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$18.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

