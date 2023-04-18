Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,980,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after buying an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after buying an additional 524,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,374,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.