Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 46 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $290.56. The stock had a trading volume of 207,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,321. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $294.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.70.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.