Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $690.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $677.16 and its 200 day moving average is $684.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

