Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $454.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

