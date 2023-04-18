Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $51.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $51,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.84. 473,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

