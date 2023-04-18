Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 1,113,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

