Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. 1,452,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

