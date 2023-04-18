Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.69

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 5721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DNB Markets lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.17.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

