Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.69

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 5721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DNB Markets lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.17.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa Laval Corporate (ALFVY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.