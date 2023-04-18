Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $83.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00041146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,432,808,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,218,483,946 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

