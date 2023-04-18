Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

