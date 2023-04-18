Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Alstom Price Performance
Alstom stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Alstom
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alstom (ALSMY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.