Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Alstom Price Performance

Alstom stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

