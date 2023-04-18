Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

