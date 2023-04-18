Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

