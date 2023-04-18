Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.7 days.

ASGTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

