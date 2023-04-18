American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

