Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 63.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ames National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Up 0.0 %

Ames National stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 16,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Ames National has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

