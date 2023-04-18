Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
AP stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 32,495 shares of company stock worth $76,789 in the last 90 days. 28.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
