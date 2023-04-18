Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $166.80

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.80.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after buying an additional 793,999 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

