Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $139.46

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $140.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.