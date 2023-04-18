Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 18th (BOWL, CMMC, CPPMF, EBQ, FELE, GHE, GPH, GRMN, IHP, MGA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 18th:

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a buy rating.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 ($15.78) target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$100.00.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

