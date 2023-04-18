Analyzing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Viavi Solutions 6.16% 21.06% 7.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wolfspeed and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 7 9 0 2.47 Viavi Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38

Risk & Volatility

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $94.88, suggesting a potential upside of 66.90%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.21, suggesting a potential upside of 52.68%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $873.90 million 8.09 -$200.90 million ($1.22) -46.60 Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 1.62 $15.50 million $0.33 28.21

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

