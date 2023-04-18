Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,918,400 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,170,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,562,437.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,642,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,325,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.