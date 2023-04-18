APA Co. (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

APA has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

APA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 563,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

