Appleton Group LLC Buys 256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. 511,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,977. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

