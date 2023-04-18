Appleton Group LLC Invests $316,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. VMware accounts for 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Performance

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $126.16. 180,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.10.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

