Appleton Group LLC Makes New $10.67 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,198. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

