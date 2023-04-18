Appleton Group LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,572 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. VMware makes up 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VMware by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 164,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,660 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Stock Performance

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 180,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

